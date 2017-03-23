Sources: Trooper's speed topped 100 mph in Pointe Coupee fatal crash

The Louisiana State Police have determined that a trooper involved in a fatal crash last month in Pointe Coupee Parish was driving more than 100 mph even though he was not responding to an emergency call, according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation. The crash claimed the life of a 64-year-old Lottie man and also injured the trooper, Christopher Kelley, who remains on medical leave.

