Source: WAFB
A Senate committee blocked an effort by the Edwards administration to gut a state program that provides mental health services to thousands of children across the state. Eliminating the program would have saved just over $2 million this fiscal year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform
|6 hr
|ardith
|1
|Which city is prettier and has a better city fe...
|Mar 20
|Corky
|3
|Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06)
|Mar 19
|anonymous
|39
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Mar 19
|Alexadria Resident
|45
|krewe
|Mar 10
|southern belle
|1
|Governor's fund raiser
|Mar 4
|WoodJaBlowMe
|2
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Feb 25
|Davis
|39
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC