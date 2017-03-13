S&P downgrades Louisiana's credit rating, citing budget instability
Gov. John Bel Edwards listens to a series of questions from Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, during the Governor's appearance before the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget and presentation of his plan address the $304 million budget deficit for the current year, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 at the State Capitol. Gov. John Bel Edwards listens to a series of questions from Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, during the Governor's appearance before the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget and presentation of his plan address the $304 million budget deficit for the current year, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 at the State Capitol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|krewe
|Mar 10
|southern belle
|1
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Mar 5
|BunkieHDO
|43
|Governor's fund raiser
|Mar 4
|WoodJaBlowMe
|2
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Feb 25
|Davis
|39
|DA Employee who Embezzled Money.... (Nov '15)
|Feb 24
|Chicago Fire
|59
|Special legislative session
|Feb 24
|Whaaaaaaaat
|2
|Where to go get free gas!!
|Feb 22
|Timmy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC