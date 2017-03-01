Pineville PD Search for Missing Juvenile
The Pineville Police Department is needing the assistance of the pubic to locate a runaway juvenile: Nesyika Bryant a black female that is 15 years old. Nesyika lives in Pineville but was last seen by her mother in the area of Jackson St./16th St. in Alexandria with a black male known as "Cherish".
