NewsAlexandria employee reportedly under investigationAlexandria...

KALB TV is reporting a City of Alexandria administration official is under investigation by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office and the Alexandria Police Department for alleged misappropriation of thousands of dollars, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell.

