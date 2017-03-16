NewsAlexandria employee reportedly under investigationAlexandria...

NewsAlexandria employee reportedly un...

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: The Town Talk

Alexandria employee reportedly under investigation mayoral employee under investigation for alleged purchase of ski trip with taxpayer money Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://www.thetowntalk.com/story/news/2017/03/16/alexandria-employee-reportedly-under-investigation/99275492/ KALB TV is reporting a City of Alexandria administration official is under investigation by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office and the Alexandria Police Department for alleged misappropriation of thousands of dollars, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell.

