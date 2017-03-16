NewsAlexandria employee reportedly under investigationAlexandria...
Alexandria employee reportedly under investigation mayoral employee under investigation for alleged purchase of ski trip with taxpayer money Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://www.thetowntalk.com/story/news/2017/03/16/alexandria-employee-reportedly-under-investigation/99275492/ KALB TV is reporting a City of Alexandria administration official is under investigation by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office and the Alexandria Police Department for alleged misappropriation of thousands of dollars, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which city is prettier and has a better city fe...
|Mon
|Corky
|3
|Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06)
|Sun
|anonymous
|39
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Sun
|Alexadria Resident
|45
|krewe
|Mar 10
|southern belle
|1
|Governor's fund raiser
|Mar 4
|WoodJaBlowMe
|2
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Feb 25
|Davis
|39
|DA Employee who Embezzled Money.... (Nov '15)
|Feb 24
|Chicago Fire
|59
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC