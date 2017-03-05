Muslim group urges district attorney ...

Muslim group urges district attorney to cancel training

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Tribune

A Muslim civil rights group is urging a Louisiana district attorney to cancel a training seminar on investigating "jihadi operations" in the U.S., calling it biased and a misuse of taxpayer money. Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell's office said in a statement Thursday that it was "surprised at the objections" to this week's training seminar in Alexandria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Governor's fund raiser Sat WoodJaBlowMe 2
News Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10) Feb 25 Davis 39
DA Employee who Embezzled Money.... (Nov '15) Feb 24 Chicago Fire 59
Special legislative session Feb 24 Whaaaaaaaat 2
Where to go get free gas!! Feb 22 Timmy 1
Blocked Street parking downtown Feb 19 Alexadria Resident 2
New Rapides Parish coliseum Feb 11 Proofreader 2
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,394 • Total comments across all topics: 279,330,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC