Muslim group urges district attorney to cancel training
A Muslim civil rights group is urging a Louisiana district attorney to cancel a training seminar on investigating "jihadi operations" in the U.S., calling it biased and a misuse of taxpayer money. Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell's office said in a statement Thursday that it was "surprised at the objections" to this week's training seminar in Alexandria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governor's fund raiser
|Sat
|WoodJaBlowMe
|2
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Feb 25
|Davis
|39
|DA Employee who Embezzled Money.... (Nov '15)
|Feb 24
|Chicago Fire
|59
|Special legislative session
|Feb 24
|Whaaaaaaaat
|2
|Where to go get free gas!!
|Feb 22
|Timmy
|1
|Blocked Street parking downtown
|Feb 19
|Alexadria Resident
|2
|New Rapides Parish coliseum
|Feb 11
|Proofreader
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC