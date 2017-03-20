LSUA Student To Present At National Conference
ALEXANDRIA, LA - The American Society of Mammalogists has awarded LSUA student Tara Preuett with an Undergraduate Student Honorarium. As an award winner, Preuett will travel to the yearly ASM conference in Idaho during June to give an oral presentation regarding her work on "Comparison of trapping techniques for southern flying squirrels in a bottomland hardwood forest in central Louisiana."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLAX.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06)
|18 hr
|anonymous
|39
|Which city is prettier and has a better city fe...
|21 hr
|Alexadria Resident
|2
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|21 hr
|Alexadria Resident
|45
|krewe
|Mar 10
|southern belle
|1
|Governor's fund raiser
|Mar 4
|WoodJaBlowMe
|2
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Feb 25
|Davis
|39
|DA Employee who Embezzled Money.... (Nov '15)
|Feb 24
|Chicago Fire
|59
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC