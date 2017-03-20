LSUA Student To Present At National Conference

ALEXANDRIA, LA - The American Society of Mammalogists has awarded LSUA student Tara Preuett with an Undergraduate Student Honorarium. As an award winner, Preuett will travel to the yearly ASM conference in Idaho during June to give an oral presentation regarding her work on "Comparison of trapping techniques for southern flying squirrels in a bottomland hardwood forest in central Louisiana."

