Live theater, 2 new restaurants part of Medford Center redesign

New development is underway at the Village Medford Center and you can expect two popular restaurants to be front and center. According to the developers, LBG Real Estate, Firehouse Subs and Baja Fresh Mexican Grill will take up residence as part of the Medford center redesign.

