'LaPolitics': Americans For Prosperity gears up for gas tax...
The Louisiana chapter of Americans For Prosperity is preparing to be just as involved in the upcoming regular session as it was in the 2016 sessions. That means targeted mailers, door-to-door operations and robocalls in legislative districts as well as digital media buys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Mar 5
|BunkieHDO
|43
|Governor's fund raiser
|Mar 4
|WoodJaBlowMe
|2
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Feb 25
|Davis
|39
|DA Employee who Embezzled Money.... (Nov '15)
|Feb 24
|Chicago Fire
|59
|Special legislative session
|Feb 24
|Whaaaaaaaat
|2
|Where to go get free gas!!
|Feb 22
|Timmy
|1
|Blocked Street parking downtown
|Feb 19
|Alexadria Resident
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC