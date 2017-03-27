John Bel Edwards delays release of tax plan, as legislative session looms
Gov. John Bel Edwards has delayed the release of his plan to overhaul Louisiana's tax structure from Monday to Wednesday, to give him and his staff more time to gather information and possibly make changes to the overall approach. The legislative session starts just two weeks from now.
