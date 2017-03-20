House GOP: Cut spending before tackli...

House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: The Town Talk

House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform Gov. Edwards' spokesman accuses Chairman Lance Harris of 'dragging his feet.' Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://tnsne.ws/2mIKLLq The House GOP delegation, led by Chairman Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, emerged from a retreat last week with a focus on curbing spending rather than tax reform, prompting an administration official to accuse Harris of 'dragging his feet.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Which city is prettier and has a better city fe... Mon Corky 3
News Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06) Mar 19 anonymous 39
any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14) Mar 19 Alexadria Resident 45
krewe Mar 10 southern belle 1
Governor's fund raiser Mar 4 WoodJaBlowMe 2
News Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10) Feb 25 Davis 39
DA Employee who Embezzled Money.... (Nov '15) Feb 24 Chicago Fire 59
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,966 • Total comments across all topics: 279,745,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC