High speed internet access? Local school districts shrug
In a move that stunned state education leaders, a plan to provide high speed internet access to school districts statewide has died because of a lack of interest from local educators, officials said Monday. The state Board of Regents offered to make the upgrade happen, at virtually no cost to districts, through the Louisiana Optical Network Initiative, or LONI.
