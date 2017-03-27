Gov. John Bel White denounces public ...

Gov. John Bel White denounces public schools overhaul plan pushed by John White

Saturday Mar 25

In his first definitive comments on the issue, Gov. John Bel Edwards on Friday denounced state Superintendent of Education John White's plan to revamp public schools. "Ultimately, Louisiana's state plan should not reflect your vision or mine -- it should reflect the vision of individuals that make our education system work," Edwards said in a three-page letter to White dated March 21. The governor said he wants a five-month delay in submitting the plan to federal officials, not in April as White favors.

Read more at The Advocate.

Alexandria, LA

