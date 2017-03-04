Dr. Thomas Paul Southerland
Thomas Paul Southerland was born June 9, 1920, in Bossier City, the son of Dell and Mattie Southerland. He attended Northwestern State University and received at B.A. in Physical Education, followed by a master's degree in Education from NSU and a doctorate in Education from Louisiana State University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Sun
|BunkieHDO
|43
|Governor's fund raiser
|Mar 4
|WoodJaBlowMe
|2
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Feb 25
|Davis
|39
|DA Employee who Embezzled Money.... (Nov '15)
|Feb 24
|Chicago Fire
|59
|Special legislative session
|Feb 24
|Whaaaaaaaat
|2
|Where to go get free gas!!
|Feb 22
|Timmy
|1
|Blocked Street parking downtown
|Feb 19
|Alexadria Resident
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC