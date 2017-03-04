Dr. Thomas Paul Southerland

Dr. Thomas Paul Southerland

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 4 Read more: Natchitoches Times

Thomas Paul Southerland was born June 9, 1920, in Bossier City, the son of Dell and Mattie Southerland. He attended Northwestern State University and received at B.A. in Physical Education, followed by a master's degree in Education from NSU and a doctorate in Education from Louisiana State University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14) Sun BunkieHDO 43
Governor's fund raiser Mar 4 WoodJaBlowMe 2
News Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10) Feb 25 Davis 39
DA Employee who Embezzled Money.... (Nov '15) Feb 24 Chicago Fire 59
Special legislative session Feb 24 Whaaaaaaaat 2
Where to go get free gas!! Feb 22 Timmy 1
Blocked Street parking downtown Feb 19 Alexadria Resident 2
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,861 • Total comments across all topics: 279,368,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC