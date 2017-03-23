BESE president, unlike governor, favo...

BESE president, unlike governor, favors April submission for public school changes

Wednesday Read more: The Advocate

The president of Louisiana's top school board said Wednesday morning he favors submitting the state's proposal to revamp public schools next month, not the September target Gov. John Bel Edwards favors. "I don't see any problem with going ahead and sending the plan in and continuing to work on the points that are issues," said Gary Jones, the new president of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

