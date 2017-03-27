Become a Member of The Junior League of Alexandria
The Junior League of Alexandria is a growing organization in Alexandria. JLA is an organization of women, who wish to volunteer, improve the community, and positively impact women and children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLAX.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform
|Mar 24
|ardith
|1
|Which city is prettier and has a better city fe...
|Mar 20
|Corky
|3
|Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06)
|Mar 19
|anonymous
|39
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Mar 19
|Alexadria Resident
|45
|krewe
|Mar 10
|southern belle
|1
|Governor's fund raiser
|Mar 4
|WoodJaBlowMe
|2
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Davis
|39
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC