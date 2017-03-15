15-year sentence in for Eunice man in...

15-year sentence in for Eunice man in exploitation case

Friday Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

A federal prosecutor in central Louisiana says a Eunice man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for persuading a 12-year-old girl to send him sexually explicit photos. The sentence was handed down Friday for 36-year-old Adam Shilow.

