Woodworth shooting victim dies; charges against 2 upgraded
Woodworth shooting victim dies; charges against 2 upgraded Two suspects in an Alexandria shooting now will face murder charges after the victim died Friday, according to police. Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://www.thetowntalk.com/story/news/2017/02/24/woodworth-shooting-victim-dies-charges-against-2-upgraded/98372608/ Just before noon on Thursday, 36-year-old James Melton of Woodworth was shot in his head at the Save More convenience store at 4400 Lee St., according to the Alexandria Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Feb 25
|Davis
|39
|DA Employee who Embezzled Money.... (Nov '15)
|Feb 24
|Chicago Fire
|59
|Special legislative session
|Feb 24
|Whaaaaaaaat
|2
|Where to go get free gas!!
|Feb 22
|Timmy
|1
|Blocked Street parking downtown
|Feb 19
|Alexadria Resident
|2
|New Rapides Parish coliseum
|Feb 11
|Proofreader
|2
|Rapides Parish Narcotics In-House Investigation (Aug '11)
|Feb 8
|Rico555
|194
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC