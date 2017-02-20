Woodworth shooting victim dies; charg...

Woodworth shooting victim dies; charges against 2 upgraded

Friday Feb 24 Read more: The Town Talk

Woodworth shooting victim dies; charges against 2 upgraded Two suspects in an Alexandria shooting now will face murder charges after the victim died Friday, according to police. Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://www.thetowntalk.com/story/news/2017/02/24/woodworth-shooting-victim-dies-charges-against-2-upgraded/98372608/ Just before noon on Thursday, 36-year-old James Melton of Woodworth was shot in his head at the Save More convenience store at 4400 Lee St., according to the Alexandria Police Department.

