The count: 2017's estimated midyear state budget shortfall
The state Legislature is expected to go into special session this week to deal with the latest crisis to hit Louisiana coffers - a midyear budget deficit of more than $300 million. The special session, called by Gov. John Bel Edwards, is set to begin Feb. 13 and wrap Feb. 22, just before Carnival weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rapides Parish Narcotics In-House Investigation (Aug '11)
|2 hr
|Rico555
|194
|Too much trash in Ball
|Feb 6
|Bresidentforlife
|2
|"Two Former Deputies Indicated "
|Feb 3
|JohnnyDee
|6
|Why I can't vote for WIlliam Earl Hilton for Sh... (Aug '11)
|Feb 2
|Chicago Fire
|74
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Feb 2
|Diamondorange
|42
|Aluminum Factory in Pineville (Jan '16)
|Feb 1
|Nodameen
|4
|swingers (Jul '11)
|Jan 20
|Really interested
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC