The count: 2017's estimated midyear s...

The count: 2017's estimated midyear state budget shortfall

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Best of New Orleans

The state Legislature is expected to go into special session this week to deal with the latest crisis to hit Louisiana coffers - a midyear budget deficit of more than $300 million. The special session, called by Gov. John Bel Edwards, is set to begin Feb. 13 and wrap Feb. 22, just before Carnival weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rapides Parish Narcotics In-House Investigation (Aug '11) 2 hr Rico555 194
Too much trash in Ball Feb 6 Bresidentforlife 2
"Two Former Deputies Indicated " Feb 3 JohnnyDee 6
Why I can't vote for WIlliam Earl Hilton for Sh... (Aug '11) Feb 2 Chicago Fire 74
any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14) Feb 2 Diamondorange 42
Aluminum Factory in Pineville (Jan '16) Feb 1 Nodameen 4
swingers (Jul '11) Jan 20 Really interested 3
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,262 • Total comments across all topics: 278,686,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC