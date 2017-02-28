Stone Soup Mardi Gras 2

Stone Soup Mardi Gras 2

Tuesday Feb 28

Lauren Khamphouang, the host and cook of the "Stone Soup Mardi Gras 2 " event held Tuesday at the Tamp & Grind Coffee House in downtown Alexandria, stirs ingredients brought by others for a "stone soup." The soup was free and no one was turned away for not contributing.

