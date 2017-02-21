Steve Banick to Lead Hexiona s North America Commercial and Supply Chain Organization
Mr. Banick will oversee Hexion's North American Wood Fiber, Oriented Strand Board, Plywood, Performance Adhesives, Laminated Melamine Derivatives and Wax business segments, as well as the North America Supply Chain function. Mr. Banick has held multiple Research and Development and commercial leadership positions since joining the Company in 1995.
