Steve Banick to Lead Hexiona s North ...

Steve Banick to Lead Hexiona s North America Commercial and Supply Chain Organization

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: Business Wire

Mr. Banick will oversee Hexion's North American Wood Fiber, Oriented Strand Board, Plywood, Performance Adhesives, Laminated Melamine Derivatives and Wax business segments, as well as the North America Supply Chain function. Mr. Banick has held multiple Research and Development and commercial leadership positions since joining the Company in 1995.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where to go get free gas!! 5 hr Timmy 1
Blocked Street parking downtown Feb 19 Alexadria Resident 2
New Rapides Parish coliseum Feb 11 Proofreader 2
Rapides Parish Narcotics In-House Investigation (Aug '11) Feb 8 Rico555 194
Too much trash in Ball Feb 6 Bresidentforlife 2
"Two Former Deputies Indicated " Feb 3 JohnnyDee 6
Why I can't vote for WIlliam Earl Hilton for Sh... (Aug '11) Feb 2 Chicago Fire 74
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,247 • Total comments across all topics: 279,068,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC