OSF starts 2017 season

Friday Feb 24

It's that time of year again, a whole new slate of plays is set to begin at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. The year-round festival kicks off with the classic saga of political backstabbing in Shakespeare's 'Julius Caesar' at the Angus Bowmer Theatre.

