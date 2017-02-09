Man gets stuck in chimney, arrested for 77th time
According to police in Alexandria, Louisiana, officers responded to the report of a man stuck in the chimney of a business early Friday morning. Employees told officers that when they arrived at the business, they could hear a man yelling.
