LSBCD will host free geauxBIZ workshops
The Louisiana Small Business Development Center and the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office have partnered to provide small businesses with hands-on geauxBIZ training and registration workshops. The workshops will take place Wednesday, March 8 at 9 a.m. in Alexandria and 2 p.m. in Natchitoches and at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 9 in Shreveport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rapides Parish Narcotics In-House Investigation (Aug '11)
|22 hr
|Rico555
|194
|Too much trash in Ball
|Feb 6
|Bresidentforlife
|2
|"Two Former Deputies Indicated "
|Feb 3
|JohnnyDee
|6
|Why I can't vote for WIlliam Earl Hilton for Sh... (Aug '11)
|Feb 2
|Chicago Fire
|74
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Feb 2
|Diamondorange
|42
|Aluminum Factory in Pineville (Jan '16)
|Feb 1
|Nodameen
|4
|swingers (Jul '11)
|Jan 20
|Really interested
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC