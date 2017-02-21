Live updates: Louisiana Legislature continues work to close $304M deficit

Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, center, and House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, right, listen Appropriations Chairman Cameron Henry Jr., R-Metairie, left, during a legislative recess on the House floor while awaiting legislation from the Senate which addresses the state budget deficit Monday Feb. 20, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La. Ahead of the meeting, House Speaker Taylor Barras and Senate President John Alario continued to express optimism but indicated that the current deal remains fragile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.