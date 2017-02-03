La. consumers foot highest sales tax bill in America
Louisiana consumers are paying the highest sales tax rate in America, according to the latest data released by the Tax Foundation this week, almost a half-cent more than the next highest state. That's because the Legislature added an extra penny to its 4-cent state sales tax rate last year to mitigate budget cuts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Too much trash in Ball
|10 hr
|Bresidentforlife
|2
|"Two Former Deputies Indicated "
|Feb 3
|JohnnyDee
|6
|Why I can't vote for WIlliam Earl Hilton for Sh... (Aug '11)
|Feb 2
|Chicago Fire
|74
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Feb 2
|Diamondorange
|42
|Aluminum Factory in Pineville (Jan '16)
|Feb 1
|Nodameen
|4
|swingers (Jul '11)
|Jan 20
|Really interested
|3
|Cleco CEO
|Jan 19
|Fed Up
|21
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC