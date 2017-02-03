La. consumers foot highest sales tax ...

La. consumers foot highest sales tax bill in America

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

Louisiana consumers are paying the highest sales tax rate in America, according to the latest data released by the Tax Foundation this week, almost a half-cent more than the next highest state. That's because the Legislature added an extra penny to its 4-cent state sales tax rate last year to mitigate budget cuts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Too much trash in Ball 10 hr Bresidentforlife 2
"Two Former Deputies Indicated " Feb 3 JohnnyDee 6
Why I can't vote for WIlliam Earl Hilton for Sh... (Aug '11) Feb 2 Chicago Fire 74
any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14) Feb 2 Diamondorange 42
Aluminum Factory in Pineville (Jan '16) Feb 1 Nodameen 4
swingers (Jul '11) Jan 20 Really interested 3
Cleco CEO Jan 19 Fed Up 21
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,269 • Total comments across all topics: 278,617,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC