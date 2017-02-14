GOP budget analysis questioned ahead of special session to plug $304 million gap
Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, addresses a question to Gov. John Bel Edwards during the Governor's appearance the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget, before his plan was presented to address the $304 million budget deficit for the current year, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 at the State Capitol. Gov. John Bel Edwards listens to a series of questions from Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, during the Governor's appearance before the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget and presentation of his plan address the $304 million budget deficit for the current year, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 at the State Capitol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Rapides Parish coliseum
|Feb 11
|Proofreader
|2
|Rapides Parish Narcotics In-House Investigation (Aug '11)
|Feb 8
|Rico555
|194
|Too much trash in Ball
|Feb 6
|Bresidentforlife
|2
|"Two Former Deputies Indicated "
|Feb 3
|JohnnyDee
|6
|Why I can't vote for WIlliam Earl Hilton for Sh... (Aug '11)
|Feb 2
|Chicago Fire
|74
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Feb 2
|Diamondorange
|42
|Aluminum Factory in Pineville (Jan '16)
|Feb 1
|Nodameen
|4
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC