Goodwill offers voucher program for those in need

Southern Oregon Goodwill is partnering with dozens of local agencies to provide tens of thousands of dollars to those in need. Those agencies will then offer vouchers to individuals and families they identify to purchase things like clothes and household items at local Goodwill stores.

