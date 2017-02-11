Freeze to the Finish 5K and 1-mile walk

Freeze to the Finish 5K and 1-mile walk

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Town Talk

Arthur Brown hands Kendra Gauthier, executive director of the Central Louisiana Homeless Coalition, an envelope with $100 that he collected from neighbors. Brown donated the money at the Freeze to the Finish 5K Run and 1-mile walk held Saturday in downtown Alexandria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Rapides Parish coliseum Sat Proofreader 2
Rapides Parish Narcotics In-House Investigation (Aug '11) Feb 8 Rico555 194
Too much trash in Ball Feb 6 Bresidentforlife 2
"Two Former Deputies Indicated " Feb 3 JohnnyDee 6
Why I can't vote for WIlliam Earl Hilton for Sh... (Aug '11) Feb 2 Chicago Fire 74
any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14) Feb 2 Diamondorange 42
Aluminum Factory in Pineville (Jan '16) Feb 1 Nodameen 4
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,241 • Total comments across all topics: 278,810,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC