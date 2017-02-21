Foster Corey Payne / Courtesy of Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office
Deputies say the captured escapee, identified as 19-year-old Foster Cory Payne of Alexandria, was being brought to the parish jail by Pineville City Marshals when he was able to evade officers in the parking garage near the courthouse. Officials say Payne was handcuffed and was wearing leg shackles and a waist restraint.
