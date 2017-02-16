Crowley Police officers will start using a new weapon
In Acadia Parish, Crowley Police officers are currently undergoing training for a new weapon that they'll soon start using. The department has had pepper spray guns for a couple of years, but a lot of the officers weren't trained to use them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blocked Street parking downtown
|6 hr
|Bayou resident
|1
|New Rapides Parish coliseum
|Feb 11
|Proofreader
|2
|Rapides Parish Narcotics In-House Investigation (Aug '11)
|Feb 8
|Rico555
|194
|Too much trash in Ball
|Feb 6
|Bresidentforlife
|2
|"Two Former Deputies Indicated "
|Feb 3
|JohnnyDee
|6
|Why I can't vote for WIlliam Earl Hilton for Sh... (Aug '11)
|Feb 2
|Chicago Fire
|74
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Feb 2
|Diamondorange
|42
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC