Crowley Police officers will start us...

Crowley Police officers will start using a new weapon

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

In Acadia Parish, Crowley Police officers are currently undergoing training for a new weapon that they'll soon start using. The department has had pepper spray guns for a couple of years, but a lot of the officers weren't trained to use them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blocked Street parking downtown 6 hr Bayou resident 1
New Rapides Parish coliseum Feb 11 Proofreader 2
Rapides Parish Narcotics In-House Investigation (Aug '11) Feb 8 Rico555 194
Too much trash in Ball Feb 6 Bresidentforlife 2
"Two Former Deputies Indicated " Feb 3 JohnnyDee 6
Why I can't vote for WIlliam Earl Hilton for Sh... (Aug '11) Feb 2 Chicago Fire 74
any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14) Feb 2 Diamondorange 42
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,793 • Total comments across all topics: 278,945,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC