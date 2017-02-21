Catahoula man accidentally shoots girlfriend in head
Monday, around 10:20 p.m. a Harrisonburg Police officer was flagged down by a male subject. He was later identified as Jonathan Scott Williamson, 43, from Harrisonburg La.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Special legislative session
|Wed
|Bayou Rapides res...
|1
|Where to go get free gas!!
|Wed
|Timmy
|1
|Blocked Street parking downtown
|Feb 19
|Alexadria Resident
|2
|New Rapides Parish coliseum
|Feb 11
|Proofreader
|2
|Rapides Parish Narcotics In-House Investigation (Aug '11)
|Feb 8
|Rico555
|194
|Too much trash in Ball
|Feb 6
|Bresidentforlife
|2
|"Two Former Deputies Indicated "
|Feb 3
|JohnnyDee
|6
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC