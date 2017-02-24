Bradley Quillen murder trial witness ...

Bradley Quillen murder trial witness testimony

Tuesday Feb 28

The man accused of killing Miguel Delfin last year faced a jury today, and the possibility of life in prison. Bradley Quillen faces murder, manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon charges during an april 1st, incident outside the 7-11 in Phoenix.

