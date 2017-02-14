Alexandria man to be sentenced for manslaughter; others plead
An Alexandria man will be sentenced on Thursday after he pleaded guilty last week to manslaughter in a case in which charges were dropped against two other defendants. Alexandria man to be sentenced for manslaughter; others plead An Alexandria man will be sentenced on Thursday after he pleaded guilty last week to manslaughter in a case in which charges were dropped against two other defendants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Rapides Parish coliseum
|Feb 11
|Proofreader
|2
|Rapides Parish Narcotics In-House Investigation (Aug '11)
|Feb 8
|Rico555
|194
|Too much trash in Ball
|Feb 6
|Bresidentforlife
|2
|"Two Former Deputies Indicated "
|Feb 3
|JohnnyDee
|6
|Why I can't vote for WIlliam Earl Hilton for Sh... (Aug '11)
|Feb 2
|Chicago Fire
|74
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Feb 2
|Diamondorange
|42
|Aluminum Factory in Pineville (Jan '16)
|Feb 1
|Nodameen
|4
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC