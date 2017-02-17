After-school on campus fulfills need for families
After-school on campus fulfills need for families For the first time in Rapides Parish, a local elementary was able to offer after-school programming this year. Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://www.thetowntalk.com/story/news/education/2017/02/17/after-school-campus-fulfills-need-families/97970394/ Students who attend D.F. Huddle Elementary's afterschool program are making academic gains as a result of tutoring they're receiving.
