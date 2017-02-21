7 hours before deadline, Louisiana Le...

7 hours before deadline, Louisiana Legislature OKs budget deal close to what governor proposed

Gov. John Bel Edwards got much of what he wanted in terms of closing the $304 midyear budget deficit, but he agreed to look at a Louisiana House plan for permanent spending cuts for the next budget cycle. to eliminate state government's $304 million budget deficit, compromising with legislation somewhat similar to what Gov. John Bel Edwards originally proposed.

