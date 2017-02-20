24th Annual AMGA Krewes Parade

Sunday Feb 26 Read more: The Town Talk

Krewe of Boogaloo members Adam Rhoads and Brad Smith and City of Alexandria sanitation worker John Johnson entertain the crowd on Monore Street with their dancing during the 24th annual Alexandria Mardi Gras Association Krewes Mardi Gras Parade held Sunday. 24th Annual AMGA Krewes Parade Krewe of Boogaloo members Adam Rhoads and Brad Smith and City of Alexandria sanitation worker John Johnson entertain the crowd on Monore Street with their dancing during the 24th annual Alexandria Mardi Gras Association Krewes Mardi Gras Parade held Sunday.

