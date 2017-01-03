Vernon Parish schools will close one hour earlier today
According to Vernon parish assistant superintendent Mike Kay, all Vernon parish schools will close one hour earlier today. Buses will roll.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|woodworth, louisiana is a speed trap (Jun '09)
|4 hr
|LeftLOUISIANA
|92
|Cleco CEO
|15 hr
|Proofreader
|10
|Pineville's first chain restaurant with alcohol...
|Jan 3
|CenLaGent
|1
|Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06)
|Jan 3
|Real
|14
|Alexandria Black Attorneys
|Jan 2
|Eric
|2
|RPSO Rat List (Nov '11)
|Dec 28
|Bigp
|51
|Dead Beat Dads
|Dec 26
|Hilton is Back
|10
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC