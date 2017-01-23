Tornado watch until 9 p.m. Saturday f...

Tornado watch until 9 p.m. Saturday for N.O., B.R., North Shore

Saturday

A tornado watch is in effect for the area outlined in red until 9 p.m. Saturday . Forecasters warn that baseball-size hail and winds of 70 mph are also possible in the watch area.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Rapides Parish was issued at January 24 at 10:57AM CST

