Teen parents charged in death of infant

Teen parents charged in death of infant

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 2 Read more: The Town Talk

The teen parents of a 1-month-old have been charged in her death after the child died early Monday at an Alexandria hospital, according to police. Teen parents charged in death of infant The teen parents of a 1-month-old have been charged in her death after the child died early Monday at an Alexandria hospital, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pineville's first chain restaurant with alcohol... Tue CenLaGent 1
News Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06) Tue Real 14
Alexandria Black Attorneys Mon Eric 2
Cleco CEO Jan 2 Luke Cage 9
RPSO Rat List (Nov '11) Dec 28 Bigp 51
Dead Beat Dads Dec 26 Hilton is Back 10
Cheating wives Dec 20 Taco 10
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,853 • Total comments across all topics: 277,632,811

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC