Surveyors count 8 tornadoes from Monday storms in Louisiana
The most powerful storm, rated EF-1 on the enhanced Fujita scale, hit south of Ragley in Beauregard Parish, with top winds of 110 mph. It damaged 10 to 25 homes, as well as outbuildings and power lines along a 2.8-mile, 100-yard-wide path.
