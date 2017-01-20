Some Republicans break ranks on Rainy Day Fund
Some Republicans break ranks on Rainy Day Fund State faces $304 million midyear budget deficit. Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://tnsne.ws/2jHkPlm Some Louisiana House Republicans are breaking ranks with members of party leadership who oppose tapping the Rainy Day Fund to soften $304 million in midyear budget cuts, though they agree they are likely in the minority.
