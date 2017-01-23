Photos: Louisiana Life March South in...

Photos: Louisiana Life March South in Baton Rouge

Hundreds of Louisiana Life March South participants walked through downtown Baton Rouge Saturday, Jan. 20, 2017 on their way to the steps of the State Capitol, where a program was held in support of the pro-life message. The Louisiana Life March North will be held Jan. 28, and the Louisiana Life March Central will be held Feb. 4. March spectator Diana LeBlanc, right, rushes up to the Louisiana Life March South procession to greet her grandson, 6-month-old Louis LeBlanc, held by her son David LeBlanc, who is accompanied by wife Therese, left, pushing a stroller with daughter Bernadette, 2 1/2, as the group walks down Fourth Street in Baton Rouge, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2017.

