Permanent fix coming for Campti's lea...

Permanent fix coming for Campti's leaky water tank

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

On KSLA News 12 at 6, town leaders tell us a fix now is set to arrive in a couple weeks. "We don't get all the holes, by the way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cleco CEO Jan 9 Luke Cage 15
woodworth, louisiana is a speed trap (Jun '09) Jan 8 JustAGuy 96
Pineville's first chain restaurant with alcohol... Jan 3 CenLaGent 1
News Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06) Jan 3 Real 14
Alexandria Black Attorneys Jan 2 Eric 2
RPSO Rat List (Nov '11) Dec 28 Bigp 51
Dead Beat Dads Dec 26 Hilton is Back 10
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,412 • Total comments across all topics: 277,854,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC