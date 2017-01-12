NewsTraffic stop leads to search of Ball home, 3 arrestsTraffic stop...

NewsTraffic stop leads to search of B...

A traffic stop on Tuesday led to a search warrant for a Ball home, which uncovered more than a pound of meth, hundreds of pills and two firearms, according to the Alexandria Police Department. Traffic stop leads to search of Ball home, 3 arrests A traffic stop on Tuesday led to a search warrant for a Ball home, which uncovered more than a pound of meth, hundreds of pills and two firearms, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

