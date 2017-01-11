NewsProbes continue in Alexandria deaths of 2 menProbes continue in...

Probes continue in Alexandria deaths of 2 men Investigations into the deaths of two men in Alexandria are continuing, according to police. Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://www.thetowntalk.com/story/news/2017/01/11/probes-continue-alexandria-deaths-2-men/96464972/ Investigations into the deaths of two men in Alexandria are continuing, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.