NewsMan found guilty of traveling to Natchitoches Parish for teen...

Thursday Jan 12

A 50-year-old South Carolina man will be sentenced in March after a federal jury found him guilty of traveling to Natchitoches Parish to have sex with a 15-year-old girl, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

