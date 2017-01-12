NewsMan found guilty of traveling to Natchitoches Parish for teen...
A 50-year-old South Carolina man will be sentenced in March after a federal jury found him guilty of traveling to Natchitoches Parish to have sex with a 15-year-old girl, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
