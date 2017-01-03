New Orleans Saints champion, partner,...

New Orleans Saints champion, partner, to expand Dunkin' Donuts in Louisiana

Tuesday Jan 3

The company announced that New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees, in partnership with existing franchisee Vik Patel, has signed an agreement to develop up to 69 new Dunkin' Donuts restaurants in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Monroe and Alexandria, Louisiana over the coming years. Brees is a New Orleans Saints Super Bowl champion and MVP and former New York Giants offensive lineman.

