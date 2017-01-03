New Orleans Saints champion, partner, to expand Dunkin' Donuts in Louisiana
The company announced that New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees, in partnership with existing franchisee Vik Patel, has signed an agreement to develop up to 69 new Dunkin' Donuts restaurants in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Monroe and Alexandria, Louisiana over the coming years. Brees is a New Orleans Saints Super Bowl champion and MVP and former New York Giants offensive lineman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chain Store Age.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleco CEO
|3 hr
|Proofreader
|10
|Pineville's first chain restaurant with alcohol...
|Jan 3
|CenLaGent
|1
|Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06)
|Jan 3
|Real
|14
|Alexandria Black Attorneys
|Jan 2
|Eric
|2
|RPSO Rat List (Nov '11)
|Dec 28
|Bigp
|51
|Dead Beat Dads
|Dec 26
|Hilton is Back
|10
|Cheating wives
|Dec 20
|Taco
|10
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC