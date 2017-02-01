Month-long investigation results in nearly $2 million drug bust
After a month long investigation, nearly two million dollars worth of drugs are off the streets of Central Louisiana, according to state police. According to Louisiana State Police, investigators arrested Derrick Felton, 37, of Alexandria on Friday, January 27 for possession of a large amount of illegal drugs and cash.
