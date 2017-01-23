La. House GOP leader: My new budget plan won't touch higher ed or rainy-day fund
Advocate file photo by HILARY SCHEINUK -- Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, left, speaks on amendment 681 regarding HB14 by Rep. Walter Leger III, D-New Orleans, at right, concerning cigarette taxation as the House votes on tax bills, Thursday, March 3, 2016, at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. The leader of Louisiana's House Republican delegation is offering his proposal for closing a $304 million midyear deficit without needing a special legislative session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|swingers (Jul '11)
|Jan 20
|Really interested
|3
|Cleco CEO
|Jan 19
|Fed Up
|21
|Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14)
|Jan 13
|Musikologist
|10
|woodworth, louisiana is a speed trap (Jun '09)
|Jan 8
|JustAGuy
|96
|Pineville's first chain restaurant with alcohol...
|Jan 3
|CenLaGent
|1
|Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06)
|Jan 3
|Real
|14
|Alexandria Black Attorneys
|Jan 2
|Eric
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC